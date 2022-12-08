Greater Cleveland Congregations shared information and called on Cuyahoga County to address the high rate of discretionary juvenile bindover during a public action Dec. 6 at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church in Cleveland.
Bindover refers to the process of transferring juveniles under 18 – and as young as 14 in Ohio – to adult court and, if convicted, sentencing them to adult prison.
Entitled “Justice for Our Children: End Abuse of Discretionary Bindover in Cuyahoga County,” the event’s speakers, testimonial and panel discussion focused on the county’s high rate of bindover compared to the rest of the state, the impact on individuals and public safety, and what can be done by the county and justice system.
Leah Winsberg, Ohio attorney of the Children’s Law Center, outlined the history of high bindover rates, starting with a policy shift in the 1980s and 1990s and the labeling of Black and Brown youth as “super predators.” Between 2015 and 2020, 90 to 98% of youth bound over in the county were Black youth, she said.
Once sent to an adult prison, juveniles face an increased risk of being sexually assaulted, dying by suicide and being beaten by guards or attacked by other inmates, often spending time in isolation for their safety. Beyond the individual impact, Winsberg said bindover impacts the community as juveniles sent to adult prison are 34 times more likely to commit additional felony offenses compared to peers in juvenile detention.
“(It’s) staggering how many people, how many lives this has affected,” Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood told the Cleveland Jewish News at the program. “We have a lot on our mind, a lot on our attention, but we have to stay purposeful and focused on this. Even just now, when (Rev. Ed Horton), the pastor from Antioch Baptist Church, shared the benediction, he was talking about balancing justice and mercy. This is the Jewish concept of God – a God that has both dean, strictness and justice, and racham, mercy and compassion.”
A past co-chair of GCC, Nosanchuk attended the meeting along with about 75 Fairmount Temple congregants who came in person or streamed on Zoom. He pointed to an alternative to bindover highlighted by Katherine Sato, an assistant state public defender in the Youth Division Department of the Office of the Ohio Public Defender in Columbus, called Serious Youthful Offender. In that case, the juvenile would receive a blended sentence of a juvenile court disposition and a suspended adult sentence which is only served if they are not successful through the juvenile system.
Sato also compared Cuyahoga County to other similar urban Ohio counties. She said from 2018 to 2020, Cuyahoga County’s bindover rate was six times higher than Franklin County, which has a higher population, and four times higher then Hamilton County, which has a smaller population.
Sato pointed to common factors in Franklin and Hamilton counties that contributed to the lower bindover rates, namely judicial discretion and a robust defense system utilizing the public defender’s office, as well as the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative in Franklin and political pressure in Hamilton. In Cuyahoga County, the public defender’s office represents only 20 to 25% of juveniles facing bindover, while the rest are represented by court-appointed attorneys.
The event also featured a testimonial from Ronnie Cannon of Towards Employment; speeches from the bindover team co-chairs Ben Sperry and Jesse Oates; and a panel discussion led by Gabriella Celeste, policy director of the Schubert Center for Child Studies at Case Western Reserve University, with Winsberg, Sato and TaKasha Smith, executive director and policy director at the Juvenile Justice Coalition. The panel discussed what efforts Cuyahoga County can make, focusing on the Cuyahoga County prosecutor, county executive and county council, and juvenile judges.
In attendance from the county were Anne C. McDonough, judge-elect at Cuyahoga County juvenile court, and Chris Ronayne, Cuyahoga County executive-elect.
“We have got to do better by our children,” Ronayne told the CJN. “This is a canary in the mine that such a high proportion of our kids are being bound over as we benchmark it to other counties. We’ve got to search for better ways, and I think the ideas are right in front of us, and were in front of us on this panel tonight.”
Invited to the event, Ronayne said he thought GCC’s approach in leaning into partnerships with public officials to lower the bindover rate is great and plans to work with the organization in the future.
“I think for the county, we need to look upstream deeply into programmatic opportunities that give our kids opportunity,” Ronayne said. “We want for our kids enriching young lives where they feel loved, protected and that they have a path to opportunity. That’s where I think the county can partner in this community to do better.”
The broadcast of the GCC event can be viewed at bit.ly/3Fud0YH.