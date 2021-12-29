GE Current, which planned to relocate its headquarters from East Cleveland’s Nela Park to Beachwood’s Commerce Park is reconsidering its local office needs based on a planned acquisition.
On Oct. 26, GE Current announced its definitive agreement to acquire Hubbell Incorporated C&I Lighting, a commercial and industrial lighting business based in Shelton, Conn. The $350 million cash acquisition is expected to transpire in the first quarter of 2022.
Jim Benson, GE Current’s director of strategic marketing and external communications, confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News that GE Current is reconsidering its Cleveland office needs.
“GE Current, a Daintree company recently announced an agreement to acquire the C&I Lighting division of Hubbell Incorporated,” he wrote in a Dec. 28 email to the CJN. “That potential integration will likely impact our office needs locally. We will better understand those needs as we progress through the integration process over the coming weeks.”
Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz texted the CJN Dec. 28, “I understand you received a statement from James Benson at GE Current this afternoon. We have nothing further to add. I believe he summarizes the situation accurately.”
Meanwhile, work on the façade at 23550 Commerce Park for GE Current’s side of the building has been put on hold, Dean Spong, project director for Vocon Partners, told the CJN Dec. 28.
“I don’t know how long that hold is,” said Spong, referring comment to Jake Rutkowski, senior vice president of Construction Resources One at Industrial Commercial Products LLC of Solon, which owns the building where GE Current planned to relocate.
Rutkowski could not be reached for comment.
Chris Semarjian, owner of Industrial Commercial Products, told the CJN Dec. 28 he had no comment.
On Aug. 30, Beachwood City Council approved incentives that would have benefited GE Current in its relocation.
The package included a job creation incentive grant for 10 years, a $500,000 job creation occupancy grant and a rebate of certain permitting fees in connection with job creation, based on the final plans by Industrial Commercial Properties LLC, which owns the property, and GE Current.
About 120 employees were expected to move into ICP’s half of the city’s former service garage, which totals approximately 120,000 square feet of office and warehouse space facing Commerce Park.
James Heller, Beachwood economic development consultant, told the CJN Dec. 28 he had not heard anything definitive about GE Current’s plans and said he hoped to hear more within the next few weeks.
“I’ve heard some rumblings about this,” said Beachwood City Councilman Justin Berns, who will become mayor Jan. 1. “I don’t know exactly what their plan is.”
He said while GE Current may not use the building, “I’ve also heard that they’re still going to be in Beachwood. … I don’t even know how much they know.”
Councilwoman June Taylor told the CJN Dec. 28 she would not be surprised if things change.
“I don’t know what the details of that acquisition are and how they’re going to affect us,” Taylor said. “As within all deals, we did our best to put in a nice callback privilege. Now that we’re talking about acquisition … that’s a totally different situation. … Once we know the details, we’ve really got to have all our lawyers sit down and look at the fine print.”
Council members Barbara Bellin-Janovitz, Mike Burkons, Alec Isaacson and James Pasch told the CJN Dec. 28 they had not heard of any change in plan.
Councilman Eric Synenberg told the CJN Dec. 28 he had heard “bits and pieces” about a possible change in plan, but nothing definitive.
This is a developing story.