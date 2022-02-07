The Feb. 1 announcement that GE Current, a Dainteee company, completed its acquisition of Hubbell Incorporated’s commercial and industrial lighting business in Greenville, S.C., “will have no significant impact” on the company’s relocation of its lighting division from East Cleveland – but it may not be to Commerce Park in Beachwood. GE Current paid $350 million cash for the company.
“We are moving forward with our search for our new office location in Beachwood and surrounding cities,” Jim Benson, GE Current’s director of strategic marketing and external communications, wrote in a Feb. 2 email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “We are aiming to reduce commutes for our workforce and the associated impact on the environment. Our goal is to create a collaborative center that balances the need for quiet workspace, community building and moments of inspiration. We hope to make a final decision in the coming weeks.”
Beachwood City Council approved an incentive package on Aug. 30, 2021, to entice GE Current to leave its longtime home in Nela Park to move to 23550 Commerce Park in a portion of the building that is the city’s former service garage.
“We basically are not at liberty to talk about the GE Current-Hubbell relocation because we don’t have any information right now,” Mayor Justin Berns wrote in a Feb. 5 statement to the CJN.
Industrial Commercial Properties of Solon owns that portion of the building and was renovating it for GE Current. In late December, work stopped in the aftermath of the GE-Hubbell deal announcement. However, work started again in the last week on the Commerce Park location.
The combined new business will be branded as Current and maintain executive offices in Cleveland and Greenville areas.
The combined business offer lamps, fixtures and controls, uniquely tailored to C&I, Signage, Roadway, Horticulture and Transportation markets and expands Current’s base of distribution partnerships and specific agent networks for the defined businesses and brands, according to a news release.
Multiple attempts to reach ICP were unsuccessful.