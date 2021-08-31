Beachwood City Council passed incentive packages at its Aug. 30 meeting that will bring GE Current, a Daintree company, to 23550 Commerce Park from its longtime home at Nela Park in East Cleveland. The plan was introduced at an Aug. 25 economic development committee meeting.
In exchange for the move to Beachwood, council members unanimously passed a package of three incentives, which includes a job creation incentive grant for 10 years, a $500,000 job creation occupancy grant and a rebate of certain permitting fees in connection with job creation, based on the final plans by Industrial Commercial Properties LLC, which owns the property, and GE Current. About 120 employees will move into ICP’s half of the city’s former service garage, which totals approximately 120,000 square feet of office and warehouse space facing Commerce Park.
Joe Cenin, COO at GE Current, said he is looking forward to making Beachwood its next headquarters.
“I would like to thank each and every one of you,” he said, addressing the council members. “Together, we can build something great.”
Chris Semarjian, owner of ICP, which is based in Solon, spoke to the council and presented renderings for what could be unveiled by April 2022. His son, Austin Semarjian, vice president-leasing and acquisitions of ICP, represents the property. The move would allow GE Current to no longer have to lease space from GE Lighting, a Savant company, which remains headquartered in Nela Park.
Following the presentation, council president James Pasch touched on the need to “revitalize” Commerce Park and how GE Current’s move can bring about that needed change.
“For a long time, we’ve talked about the need to revitalize Commerce Park and to start to transform it, this marks the beginning of us not just talking about it,” he said. “This is us doing it. And I could not be more thrilled that we’re doing it with GE Current. ... I know this is a 12-year lease, but I hope GE Current is here for decades to come.”
Mayor Martin S. Horwitz shared similar sentiments.
“We are excited on behalf of the administration for GE Current, which is a Daintree company, to join the many other corporate headquarters established in Beachwood,” he said. “GE Current carries the legacy as one of the world’s most recognized business names and has an international reputation as a leader in lighting. This is the true spirit of economic development. I urge everyone to support the approval of these ordinances. I’ve been around here for a while, and we’ve talked about all kinds of economic opportunities. This is the kind that doesn’t come around often – and it’s only going to lead to more economic development, increased tax revenue and many other benefits.”
Councilwoman June Taylor said, “These ordinances will put our city in a leadership position. It is our hope that what is occurring tonight is the start of a trend in our city that is moving our city forward. We are seeing the product of all of our labors.”
The city still owns the rest of the space, which is approximately 140,000 square feet fronting Mercantile Road.
GE Current is a former start-up subsidiary by GE. Created in October 2015 as Current, powered by GE, it was sold to U.S. private equity company American Industrial Partners. Under the terms of the sale, GE Current maintained the use of the GE brand. The deal closed in April 2019.
The meeting was held in place of the city council’s regularly scheduled first Monday of the month meeting due to the Labor Day and Rosh Hashanah holidays.