GE Current, under the name Current Lighting Solutions, will bring its corporate headquarters to 25825 Science Park in Beachwood from Nela Park in East Cleveland. The site is the former Aleris International building, which closed in 2020 after the company was purchased by Novelis Inc. of Atlanta.

On Aug. 30, 2021, Beachwood City Council approved a job creation incentive grant and other incentives for GE Current, a Daintree Company. At that point, GE Current planned to move to 23550 Commerce Park. In exchange for the move to Beachwood, council members unanimously passed a package of three incentives, which included a job creation incentive grant for 10 years, a $500,000 job creation occupancy grant and a rebate of certain permitting fees in connection with job creation.

However, after GE Current announced plans to acquire Hubbell Incorporated’s C&I Lighting in October 2021, Jim Benson, GE Current’s director of strategic marketing and external communications, told the Cleveland Jewish News that GE Current was reconsidering its Northeast Ohio office needs for office space. On Feb. 1, the $250 million cash transaction was complete.

Benson told the CJN at the time that GE Current was “moving forward with our search for our new office location in Beachwood and surrounding cities.”

The new agreement, which names as parties the city of Beachwood, Current Lighting Solutions, LLC and Current Lighting EmployeeCo, LLC, stipulates there will be 90 employees relocated to Science Park no later than April 1, 2023, with an annual payroll of approximately $6 million.

“The job creation is not limited to the company’s original site so long as it is in Beachwood, but not located in the Chagrin Highlands,” the draft six-year agreement reads.

In addition, the terms read, “The city shall pay to Lighting EmployeeCo an amount equal to 30% of the municipal income tax withheld from company employees at the site and paid to the city, for a period of six years (6) beginning with the employee payroll for calendar year 2022 with the first year of the grant to be paid annually starting in 2023 (the ‘incentive grant’).”

“In the first and final year of the agreement a prorated calendar year payment will be calculated and due,” the agreement reads. “Years two through six will be paid in one lump sum at the end of the six-year term on or around July 1, 2028 so long as Lighting EmployeeCo’s annual payroll averages six million dollars ($6,000,000.00) over the previous five-year period taking into account any prorated year.”