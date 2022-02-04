Rose and Art Gelbart of Beachwood were featured in a CBS special show, “Undeniable: The Truth to be Remembered” in commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day Jan. 27.
The show aired nationwide on CBS Jan. 29 and featured the story of five Holocaust survivors, including the Gelbarts – Rose who is 87 and Art who is 92 – who arrived in Cleveland in the years following the end of World War II and married in 1955.
“They showed more than Rose and I – they showed other people too,” Art Gelbart told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 31. “But most of it seemed like it was Rose and I because we had a lot more.”
Originally, the pair was planning a trip to Poland with a crew from CBS to film as they walked through the concentration camps and where Art went on a death march, as well as back to Rose’s hometown of Kalisz and the Rzeszow ghetto from which she and her mother escaped.
However, with rising COVID-19 cases, CBS decided instead to bring the Gelbarts to Ellis Island in New York. After the initial disappointment of no longer visiting Poland, the couple agreed.
“They called and they said they’re canceling the trip, CBS doesn’t want to be liable in case we can’t get out of Poland,” Rose told the CJN. “But we already Zoomed on it and we had the crew there and they were going to take Art to camps where he was and where he went on the death march. And I wanted to go to Belzec.”
From the Rzeszow ghetto, Rose said women, children and the elderly, including three of her aunts, young cousin and possibly her father were put on trains to Belzec to be gassed in the extermination camp.
Rose and her mother escaped the ghetto the morning before they were supposed to appear in the square, or sammelplatz, to be sent to Belzec and hid in the cemetery before escaping to Warsaw.
“In Warsaw, I saw the ghetto burning while I was on the other side looking at the flames,” she said. “I didn’t know what it was, I was a child.”
Filmed mostly in New York, the CBS special shared the Gelbarts’ stories as they walked through Ellis Island, where they arrived after the war.
The Gelbarts watched the program when it aired. As they recounted the filming in New York, Rose expressed slight disappointment in some of the details of her story that did not make it into the special, calling it a “missed opportunity.”
“My disappointment is that nothing was mentioned about the righteous gentiles. They risked their lives for strangers,” Rose said. “When we came to Warsaw, my mother didn’t know anyone. And Adam Zak was looking (for a housekeeper), his wife died and Hanka (his daughter) was six years older than I. And she picked my mother from this other woman that used to be their housekeeper.”
Following the war, Rose and her mother reunited with her uncle in their hometown. They were the only survivors in her family. Then, she left for school in Munich for five years, then to a private Jewish school in Switzerland and six months later, they received their visas to come to the United States. The three survivors and Rose’s stepfather arrived in Ellis Island en route to Cleveland in 1951 when Rose was 15.
“I formed here a group that started with Hidden Children and became Child Survivors of the Holocaust of Northeast Ohio, so I’m the president of it,” Rose said. “And I also belong on the executive board of the World Federation of Jewish Child Survivors and Descendants.”
Before COVID-19, the World Federation of Jewish Child Survivors of the Holocaust and Descendants hosted a conference for the last 30 years to bring together first-, second- and third- generation survivors. The Gelbarts’ grandson, Gavi, who is featured in the CBS special, asked to go to one of the workshops and listen to survivors’ stories.
After the workshop, Gavi asked his grandfather if he could get his number from the camps tattooed on his arm.
“I said, ‘Gavi you don’t have to do that,’ and he said, ‘But that’s my choice, I would like to do that if that’s OK with you,’” Art recalled. “I said yes, so he had it done. He presented it and there were some pictures in the movie that they showed.”
Art was in the camp Blechhammer for two years before taking the death march to Buchenwald, where he was eventually liberated. Shortly after, he was reunited with his three sisters.
In 1947, 17-year-old Art and his younger sister arrived in Ellis Island, followed by his two older sisters a few years later.
The couple share their stories with school groups and are involved with the Kol Israel Foundation and its sisterhood, as well as World Federation of Jewish Child Survivors of the Holocaust and Descendants. They were asked to be a part of the CBS special by a good friend, John Pregulman, who has traveled across the country to photograph and listen to the stories of hundreds of Holocaust survivors.
“I think he wanted to recommend us mainly because at our age we are still in shape to walk,” said Art, because the original plan was to walk through Poland.
“And he’s a good friend, a personal friend,” Rose said.
Since the airing of the special, the Gelbarts said they have become quite popular with friends from all over who reached out in the following days to share that they had watched.
“It was so widespread,” Art said. “We’re getting calls now from Toronto, Canada ... wherever people found out about it, they turned it on and of course they knew us.”
“They were shocked, some of them were shocked,” Rose said, as they had not told many friends outside of their family that they would be on the show.
The special features the Gelbarts walking along the American Immigrant Wall of Honor at Ellis Island with their son, Michael, as he showed them the name plaques the family bought to honor their parents arriving in America.
“This is what our sons spent money (on), to put our names on the wall,” Art said as he held a certificate. “That’s the certificate for it.”
Other stories documented were about Ruth Steinfeld and Pieter Kohnstam, who was babysat by Anne Frank before her family went into hiding and later was captured, and 97-year-old Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert, who, along with her great-grandson, recently became a viral sensation on TikTok.
The one-hour show, hosted by three-time Emmy Award-winner Julianna Margulies, can be watched on demand on Paramount+ and CBS News Streaming Network.