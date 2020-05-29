After a nine-year stint on South Euclid City Council, Marty Gelfand resigned during a May 26 council meeting.
“I love South Euclid, it’s a great city and I’ve enjoyed being part of the civic life here, being part of the politics here and just being in a position where I can help move the city forward in a way,” Gelfand told the CJN on May 29. “It’s sad to leave, but I’m not going very far.”
Citing plans to move into a larger home in Cleveland Heights his wife bought prior to their marriage, the councilman-at-large said his resignation will take effect on July 1.
Gelfand and his wife, Sherry, have long rented out the house located 2 miles from their South Euclid residence. He speculates the homes are equidistant from their shul, Beth El-the Heights Synagogue in Cleveland Heights.
Gelfand said they have toyed with the idea of moving into the larger home for years, but got more serious about it when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the family to spend more time at home.
“I’m going to miss seeing the neighbors I see every day and walking to our community garden and mingling with our neighbors on dog walks,” Gelfand said. “But we’re still going to be doing our community garden, so I’ll be either riding my bike or driving over to tend the garden.”
Gelfand noted he has lived in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District the entire time he has lived in South Euclid. The attorney graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1978 and his daughter, Eden, will graduate from the same school in 2027.
“I grew up in Cleveland Heights right next to Cain Park,” Gelfand said. “As people who I know from Cleveland Heights are hearing that I’m moving there, they’re sending me messages ... telling me, ‘Welcome back, it’s great to have you.’ These are people I’ve known all my life and are just really glad that I’m moving back.”
Gelfand has no plans to run for a seat on Cleveland Heights City Council; however, he intends to remain active in the Democratic Party and is considering a countywide judicial race in 2022.