Norma Geller of Pepper Pike is the recipient of Newton D. Baker Distinguished Service Award, presented by the Case Western Reserve University Alumni Association.
The award honors the legacy of Cleveland’s Newton D. Baker, who urged everyone to volunteer their time, talent and service to those in need. Baker was the 37th mayor of Cleveland, served as Secretary of War under President Woodrow Wilson and was a major supporter of Cleveland College. In 1916, he and two partners founded BakerHostetler.
The award recognizes significant service to the university by any alumnus or alumna, staff member, faculty or friend of the university who has given their time, expertise or leadership generously, thereby ensuring the prolonged welfare of the institution for generations to come.
Geller, a CWRU alumna and community volunteer, is dedicated to civil service and social justice throughout Northeast Ohio. For many years, she volunteered at University Hospitals and Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, both in Cleveland.
Along with her late husband, she made the lead gift for Albert and Norma Geller Hillel Student Center.
She also created cancer patient transportation funds at UH and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, serves as a board advocate with the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, created the Geller Designated Professorship in Ovarian Cancer Research at CWRU School of Medicine, established The Norma C. and Albert I. Geller Fund to provide an annual award at graduation to a student who has done significant work in child abuse prevention and the Social Justice Fund at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
Geller is a 2017 Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers Lifetime Achievement Award honoree.