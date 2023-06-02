Alon Apel, a former general manager of Geraci’s Restaurant in Pepper Pike, has filed a lawsuit in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas May 17 against his former employer, citing discrimination based on his disability, religion and age.
According to the court documents filed by Daniel Dubow, partner at The Spitz, The Employee’s Law Firm in Beachwood, Apel, 54, was employed by the restaurant owned by Marti and Greg Spoth from July 2019 until May 23, 2021. During that time, he alleges the owners harassed and treated him with passive aggression when requesting accommodations for his diabetes and time off for doctors’ appointments, faced antisemitic comments and was refused time off for Passover.
Evan T. Byron, partner at Kaufman, Drozdowski & Grendell in Pepper Pike and legal counsel for Geraci’s Restaurant, sent the Cleveland Jewish News the following statement May 30: “Mr. Apel, through his lawyers, made these false allegations back in August of 2021. We denied any wrongdoing then. They then took the matter to the EEOC, where we denied any wrongdoing again. The EEOC terminated the matter on its end in March of 2022. Now, more than a year later, we’re hearing about this for the third time.
“Geraci’s takes all employment matters very seriously. We have a demonstrated history of inclusiveness and accommodating our employees, not discrimination. We will now defend these false allegations in court.”
The lawsuit alleges that Greg Spoth would say a customer “jewed him down” if a Jewish customer asked for a refund and had told Apel it must be the “jew in you” to care about a small sum when he found the cash register was $5 short. It also alleges Bucky Spoth told Apel he was pleased to have a “Jewish bitch” working at the restaurant. Byron’s letter denies these allegations.
Byron also shared case documents with the CJN, including an Aug. 17, 2021, letter from Apel’s lawyers outlining the allegations, his response in an Aug. 31, 2021 email requesting a settlement demand which was then sent Oct. 8, 2021, and his response in an Oct. 28, 2021, letter refuting the allegations previously laid out and declining the settlement. Apel filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Ohio Civil Rights Commission Nov. 19, 2021, and received a notice of Right to Sue from the EEOC March 23, 2022, which stated he had 90 days to file a lawsuit in federal or state court.
The lawsuit filed May 17, 2023, is seeking an order requiring Geraci’s to restore Apel to his position and expunge his personnel file of all negative documentation; compensatory and monetary damages of $25,000 per claim to be proven at trial; and $25,000 in punitive damages against Geraci’s, according to the court documents.
Dubow declined to comment on the case.
The lawsuit claims that during his employment, Apel, an Israeli-born resident of Pepper Pike, broke his foot, which heals slower due to his diabetes. Unable to rest, he developed sepsis, leading to a monthlong hospitalization in which his foot was amputated, and the stress of worrying about his health and job led to weight loss and panic attacks, according to Apel’s lawyers.
Byron’s Oct. 28 letter claims the Spoths were aware of Apel’s diabetes and subsequent injury and were accommodating by encouraging breaks to eat or sit and rest, as well as provided more than a month of paid leave so that he could focus on recovery following his foot injury. The letter also asserts that the Spoths have never been accused of any antisemitic comments or have made derogatory comments about Jewish people, as Apel’s lawyers’ initial letter and lawsuit claims.
In the Aug. 17 letter and the lawsuit, Apel’s lawyers claim he had brought his concerns to the Spoths and told them he could not take the discrimination and harassment anymore and wanted to quit. Then, Bucky Spoth, Greg and Marti’s son, sent a group message to the owners and Apel to set up a meeting on May 23, 2021, with the hope of keeping Apel on the team.
Not aware that Apel was in the chat thread, Greg Spoth replied, “... Then we probably need to hire a second day or nite general manager that is much younger and has more energy and in better health. I love Alon but he just doesn’t seem to be able to get everything done. So let’s reposition him to be successful.”
Byron’s Oct. 28 letter outlines the May 23 meeting as they discussed expectations moving forward and the Spoths offered to hire additional help, which Apel refused, insisting he could handle all his duties. At no point did the employee mention the allegations that have been brought forth in the lawsuit, Byron’s letter stated.
The meeting ended after Apel said he was satisfied with what was discussed and agreed to stay on, but asked for 10 days off from June 2 through June 11 to spend time with his children, which was granted with pay, Byron’s letter stated. Then on June 1 when Apel was scheduled to open, he called Bucky Spoth to quit effectively immediately, without notice, the letter stated.
The case has been assigned to Judge Jennifer O’Donnell, and the initial complaint demands a trial by jury by the maximum number of jurors permitted.