Despite tweeting March 10 that he was debating a run for the Ohio Senate seat soon to be relinquished by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, in 2022, talk show host and Shaker Heights resident Geraldo Rivera has decided against campaigning for the opening seat, Rivera’s wife, Erica Levy, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 11.
“We sincerely apologize that Geraldo is not running or in the case that it makes one happy congrats!,” Levy’s text to the CJN read. “We have decided to not run.”
Rivera, a Republican and a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, had posted on Twitter March 10 that he was “Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes.”
Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021
Rivera, 77, who has been a reporter and correspondent for TV and radio news shows since the ‘70s, including “20/20” on ABC and Fox News, serves as the host of his own radio show on WTAM 1100, “Geraldo in Cleveland.”
Four Republicans have officially announced runs for Portman’s seat following Portman’s announcement in January he would be retiring at the end of his term in 2022. Official candidates include former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio Republican Party leader Jane Timken, U.S. Army veteran and EMS pilot Michael Leipold and information technology staffing firm founder Mark Pukita.
Numerous Republicans have voiced a Senate run possibility, including U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, Greater Cleveland auto dealer Bernie Moreno, U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, Ohio Sen. Matt Dolan, businessman Mike Gibbons, U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup; author J.D. Vance, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci.
No Democrats have announced official runs for Ohio Senate, but former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce, state Rep. Emilia Sykes and Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor have all hinted at running for the opening seat.