For American journalist and television personality Geraldo Rivera, his exit from Fox News signals the end of a “season.”
The network ushered him off the air with a cake and balloons during a June 30 show after Fox News ended his regular commentator appearances on “The Five,” with Rivera deciding to leave the network as a result, according to The Associated Press.
Rivera announced his departure the week before.
While “there is a season for everything,” Rivera told the Cleveland Jewish News July 2 that it was simply time to move on. As he prepares to celebrate his 80th birthday on July 4, he said “80 years old is a lot, especially as I’ve been working since I was 14 and in the news business since the 1970s.”
“It’s been a great run – meeting some wonderful personalities and witnessing a lot of life experiences in war, peace, the Holy Land and the unholy land,” Rivera said from his home in Shaker Heights that he shares with his wife, Erica, and their teenage daughter, Sol. “There is a season for everything, and this season ended. What happens now? I’m not exactly sure. But I am going to relax this month.”
Rivera rose to national recognition in the 1970s after he investigated and broke the story of the mistreatment and abuse of individuals with developmental disabilities at a state-run facility, the Willowbrook State School on Staten Island in New York. Rivera gained access to the facility after he obtained a stolen key and hopped a side fence. The story rippled through the country, leading to widespread care-giving reform for children and adults with developmental disabilities.
Rivera initially joined Fox News in 2001 as a war correspondent after spending some time at CNBC. Before that, he was an investigative reporter on ABC’s “20/20” in the late 1970s and early 1980s, before landing a daytime talk show. He also had a radio show, “Geraldo in Cleveland,” on WTAM for four years before it ended in 2022.
While he is unsure of what is next professionally, Rivera said he is not viewing this time in his life as a retirement. On the contrary, he is feeling inspired to continue making his opinions known, he said. Before becoming a journalist and television personality, Rivera was a practicing lawyer.
“In the near term, my goal is to ensure that (former president) Donald Trump is never president of the United States again,” he said. “He forfeited his right to run for president when he stabbed the U.S. Constitution in the back. I do hate to have a negative goal, but more broadly, I think I still have something to say in the public area.”
Calling himself “unfettered” now, Rivera said he intends to use his “freedom to make my opinions clear.”
“I have been blessed, though,” he said.
Alongside his professional goals, Rivera said he remains dedicated to the Cleveland community, hoping to get more involved with the community in organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the Friendship Circle of Cleveland, where his daughter is a teen volunteer. His wife serves on the ADL Cleveland board. The family attends The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
“It’s something we’ve cared about as a family since my exposes in the 1970s,” Rivera said of Friendship Circle of Cleveland.
He was the featured speaker at a special breakfast before Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s 2021 My Walk 4 Friends, where he expressed to the CJN his enthusiasm for the cause and that he wanted the organization to “circle through every community in this country.”
His wife, Erica Levy Rivera, told the CJN she has “always been so proud” of her husband and “his remarkable career.” The couple married in 2003 and moved to Shaker Heights in 2017 to be closer to her family.
“There were some tough, very polarizing years at Fox News, but I am very excited to see what the next chapter brings,” she said. “He asked me if I was OK if my husband doesn’t have a job, and we just laughed. I am hoping he takes some time, has some fun and relaxes.”
Once the exit from Fox News was announced, Rivera said his phone was quickly filled with “so many texts and emails” from friends, family and fans.
“I am feeling such a sense of community and family, particularly for those with disabilities,” he said. “I feel like I am related to every single one of them. And more than a sense of community, I feel a sense of accomplishment. So much has changed since those horror stories came to light. I just want to keep that positive trend going and be part of it all until the very end.”