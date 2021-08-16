Before the Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s 12th annual My Walk 4 Friends “Sparking Connection” event on Aug. 15, talk show host and Shaker Heights resident Geraldo Rivera chronicled his undercover work in New York in the 1970s to uncover mistreatment and abuse of developmentally disabled individuals at a state-run facility – and how the horrors he experienced led to tangible change.
The special breakfast was for fundraising teams that raised $2,000 or more for the cause, which directly supports programming for children and teenagers served by Friendship Circle.
The story, which Rivera broke in 1972 after obtaining a stolen key to the Willowbrook State School on Staten Island and hopping a side fence to the property, showcased an “extent of the horror that was absolutely breathtaking in the worst way imaginable,” Rivera said at the event.
“With cameras rolling, I saw something I never expected,” he said, noting he still had the key to the building, Willowbrook’s Building Six. “It was a horror. In a room the size of the space covered by this tent, 60 young people were being housed with only one attendant. These children were in the worst possible condition.”
Even to this day, Rivera told breakfast attendees the sounds, smell and the scene he was subjected to 50 years ago is something that still affects him.
“To see the waste of the human potential, the casual cruelty of the situation, to understand how these youngsters were totally abandoned by the entire system, the cavalier ignoring of their humanity ...” he said, pausing. “... There are historical parallels, but this was something that existed in the modern era, in New York City. It was unimaginable that human beings could be abused and neglected in this awful way.”
As the story rippled throughout the country, caregiving reform for developmentally disabled children and adults quickly followed suit. Though at the time, he didn’t have a lot of experience with the special needs community, Rivera explained it fostered an “absolute commitment to undoing that terrible scene.”
“And when I see our daughter, Sol, with her friend, Alana, that is the circle,” he said. “That is the ‘friendship circle.’ A circle that started with that stolen key to see that nightmare and now understanding what this issue needs. It needs humanity, compassion and recognition of individual humanity for each and every person.”
His daughter also detailed her experience as a special friend to a Friendship Circle participant, Alana, and how her father’s continued friendship with a former Willowbrook resident, Bernard, pushes her to do better for the special needs community.
“When I think of the cruel fact that if my dad hadn’t found Bernard and helped end that institution, not only would I have never met him, but his life would’ve been wasted,” said Sol, 16. “I, too, have a friend named Alana, who is one of the most joyful, smartest and kindest people I have ever met.”
Detailing that through the past year, she and Alana have had to deal with an array of issues in spending time with each other, from internet issues to masking confusion, celebrating moments like Friendship Circle’s My Walk 4 Friends “make those past inconveniences not worth mentioning.”
“Today, I’m privileged to celebrate my dad’s advocacy of Willowbrook along with the future of more special friends like Alana,” she said. “The bond of a best friend.”
After the breakfast, Rivera told the Cleveland Jewish News that Sol paves the way for a new generation of advocacy.
“I didn’t know what she was going to say, but I was obviously deeply touched,” he told the CJN. “I have always loved her, and now I love her even more. The fact that there is a legacy that she will carry on and is motivated to make things better is something that I find very Jewish and I’m very proud of. I’m more secure about the future, and hopefully, more kids like her can pick up the mantel.”
Stating his daughter’s speech had him “kvelling,” Rivera said it drives home the importance of organizations like Friendship Circle in Cleveland and across the world.
“To see how many people are so motivated to encourage this humanization and inclusion, the understanding that all it takes is love and compassion, I am so enthusiastic,” he said. “There are always going to be issues and nothing is ever perfect. But, this is one of those few success stories that in half a century, we have undone many centuries of abuse and neglect. I want Friendship Circle to circle through every community in this country.”