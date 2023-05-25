Audrey Gerlach, vice president of economic development and chief of staff for Downtown Cleveland Alliance, is one of 30 industry professionals chosen for the International Downtown Association’s 2023 Emerging Leader Fellowship program.
The Emerging Leader Fellowship program is a week-long experiential program that brings together rising professionals within the urban district management industry. It will take place from June 4 to June 9 in New York City.
“The success of our Fellowship program underscores how critical this training is to our growing industry,” David Downey, president and CEO of IDA, said in a news release. “This is the only program of its kind created specifically for urban place management professionals. IDA is looking to further illustrate the importance of our industry by elevating leaders with the necessary skills to champion inclusive city building. Professional development remains a hallmark of IDA.”