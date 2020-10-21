Stan Gerson will serve as interim dean of Case Western Reserve University’s School of Medicine for an additional year. His term will end June 30, 2022.
“We knew Stan’s deep familiarity with the medical school and its hospital partners would give him distinct advantages as he started in this role,” Interim President Scott Cowen said in an Oct. 20 media release. “But his ability to apply them in such an engaging and inclusive way has far exceeded even our heightened expectations. We are delighted he will helm the school throughout the 2021-2022 academic year.”
Gerson accepted the interim role after President Emerita Barbara R. Snyder stepped down Oct. 1. Snyder and Provost Ben Vinson III wanted the university’s next president to select its next permanent dean.
“Once we decided to appoint an interim dean, Stan quickly emerged as a top choice,” Vinson said in the news release. “Not only is he a renowned researcher in his own right, but he also has helped elevate our cancer center to distinguished prominence, making it among the nation’s most highly regarded programs.”
Gerson is leading the cancer center while serving as interim dean - with assistance from the center’s leadership team. In the release, he said he is honored by the extension and looks “forward to continuing to work with our faculty, staff, students and hospital partners to advance education, research and our community’s well-being during the next 20 months.”