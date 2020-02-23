Gesher Cleveland, a collaborative nonprofit resource center devised in 2013 to create a self-sustaining Jewish community in Cleveland, has partnered with Longtree & Associates LLC of New Jersey to bring new health care education opportunities to Ohio.
Longtree, started in 1990, educates and certifies people in health care to have careers in patient care and facility management through seminars and workshops, as well as offers seminars, consulting services and training to healthcare companies nationwide, according to a news release.
The partnership started a few months ago, and Longtree recently was approved by the Ohio Board of Executives of Long-Term Services and Supports to offer NAB and CEU courses.
“I’m really excited to return to the Buckeye state,” said Laurie Loughney, CEO of Longtree. “The LTC industry has seen a tremendous growth here and it’s a great time for people to build careers in healthcare. We plan on bringing the core of knowledge course to Cleveland making it more accessible to the Greater Cleveland area, saving many people the schlep to Columbus.”
Gesher and Longtree are planning a two-day CEU-approved seminar with Certus Healthcare in mid-March at the Suburban Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in North Randall.
Gesher has also worked with local employers of long-term care providers to help them find qualified candidates to fill open positions as the long-term care services market continues to flourish.