Planning, communication and using new tactics will be keys to increasing Ohioans’ access to voting as discussed in a webinar, “Get Out the Vote,” targeting faith communities on Aug. 26. The event was co-sponsored by Temple Emanu El in Orange and the Church of the Resurrection in Solon.
More than 125 participants heard from Jeremy Paris, principal at The Raben Group, a national public policy and strategic communication firm; Erika Anthony, executive director of the Ohio Transformation Fund and co-founder of Cleveland VOTES, a nonpartisan voter mobilization initiative; and Jeremy Cronig, program manager for the MitzVote Civic Engagement Initiative at Hillel International.
“Flattening the curve” isn’t just about reducing COVID-19 cases, Paris said in a news release. It also relates to reducing the surge of mailed ballots close to the Nov. 3 election by increasing early voting.
“The goal is to help people vote earlier so we can help others later, and not be a victim of the mail (delays),” he said. “We need to communicate all the details (deadlines, how-to’s, etc.) because all of these things depend on understanding what can be happening.”
Paris said there are three ways to vote before election day: early vote-by-mail; the drop box at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections: and early in-person voting.
Anthony discussed the resourceful ways to get people mobilized to vote and participate in the census.
“We can’t reach everyone on social media,” she said in the release.
She suggested to “leverage existing structures where people gather, partnering with drive-up events, such as food drives and caravans” to help people fill out registration forms.
“Get-out-the-vote efforts should be about how to bring the tools to people,” Anthony said.
Focused on increasing college student voting, Cronig stated this year college students are more engaged in voting than.
“But a big barrier for college students is not knowing where to find a stamp, so printing and mailing in a ballot application can be prohibitive,” he said in the release.
Cronig said for college students, the most important thing is to help students make a plan for voting, walking through the options with them on how to do it and when.
For faith leaders, Paris said, “there is nothing partisan to help people access the ballot box.”
This was the first of two webinars to encourage voter registration and voting in the general election. The second webinar, “Encourage voting: Educate all communities. What you can do to support and increase voting in the 2020 election,” will be Sept. 10 and is open to the general public. It will be co-sponsored by Temple Emanu El with the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland section.