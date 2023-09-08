Giant Eagle has eliminated the five-cent charge for paper shopping bags at its 24 Cuyahoga County Giant Eagle and Market District locations, effective immediately. In conjunction, the retailer is also introducing a new incentive for customers, offering loyalty reward perks for those who use at least one reusable bag when checking out in its stores, according to a news release.
“We believe that rewarding our customers who choose to shop with reusable bags is the best way to support cleaner communities,” Cara Mercil, Giant Eagle director of sustainability, said in the release. “Our Cuyahoga County customers have stepped up in a big way, meaningfully contributing to the 1.8 million pounds of plastic Giant Eagle has prevented from littering rivers and green spaces across its regions over the past 12 months.”
The new incentive will encourage customers to use reusable bags when shopping in its stores. Through Dec. 31, when customers shop with reusable bags and scan their advantage card at checkout, they will receive two perks per transaction as a thank you for helping the company make a difference. Customers must be enrolled in either the my-Perks or fuelperks+
Giant Eagle began removing single-use plastic bags from select stores in 2019. Today, Giant Eagle has removed single-use plastic bags from supermarkets in Erie, Pa., Carmel, Ind., and both Cuyahoga County and Central Ohio, as well as in all GetGo locations chainwide.