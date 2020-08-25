Giant Eagle is looking to fill 1,350 permanent full- and part-time positions across the company’s Northeast Ohio Giant Eagle, Market District supermarkets, GetGo locations, warehouse and pharmacies.
Positions available are for perspective personal shoppers for curbside pickup, deli and prepared food clerks, cashiers, pharmacy technicians, warehouse selectors, CDL drivers, GoGetters and more. Giant Eagles prioritizes the health and well-being of their team members, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To learn morem visit: jobs.gianteagle.com.