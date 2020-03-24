Giant Eagle Inc. is taking new precautions to promote social distancing and minimize risks of spreading COVID-19 between staff and customers, the company said in a March 23 news release.
Such precautions include installing plexiglass dividers to checkout and customer service areas within Giant Eagle, Market District, pharmacy and GetGo locations. The stores will also install floor indicators and signage at checkout lanes, visually indicating appropriate social distance between customers.
The stores are also asking customers to refrain from bringing reusable bags, for now.
“These are just a few examples of the steps we are taking to safeguard the health and well-being of both our team members and guests,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan in the release. “We are not wavering in our commitment to providing an unparalleled guest service or a future free of single-use plastics, but rather are asking our guests to take this opportunity to help us promote the safest shopping experience possible.”
The company is working “around the clock on these enhanced efforts,” the release said, and “the vast majority of Giant Eagle and GetGo stores are expected to have the modifications completed by the end of the week.”
All customer purchases will be bagged in either single-use plastic bags or paper bags, both of which will be available at no charge.
Giant Eagle is also temporarily pausing its fuelperks+ “one perk per reusable bag used” promotion to discourage reusable bag use.