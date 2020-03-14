Giant Eagle will adjust store hours beginning March 15, according to a news release.
The release said:
• Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m., seven days a week. All GetGo stores located adjacent to supermarkets will mirror the supermarket hours.
• For the time being, standalone GetGo locations will continue to operate under normal business hours. Many standalone GetGo locations are open 24 hours a day, offering an alternative for guests with essential grocery needs overnight.
• Giant Eagle curbside pickup and delivery will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
"We continue to be amazed by the relentless dedication of our team members, and the calmness of so many guests as they visit our busy stores,” Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan said in the release. “By standardizing opening and closing hours for the time being across our supermarkets, we are putting our store teams in the best position to ensure optimal shopping conditions for our guests each day.”
During the hours that supermarkets will be closed, team members will conduct sanitation practices and restock store shelves for the next day’s business.
Giant Eagle pharmacy departments will continue to operate under normal business hours.