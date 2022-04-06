Starting Earth Day, April 22, Giant Eagle grocery stores in Cuyahoga County will discontinue the use of single-use plastic grocery bags.
The stores will instead “incentivize guests” to use reusable bags, according to an April 1 news release.
Cuyahoga County Giant Eagle stores will charge a 10-cent fee per paper bag used. Guests paying with forms of government funded food purchase assistance such as SNAP, WIC etc., will be exempt from the paper bag fee.
On April 22, the company will launch a reusable bag sweepstakes, providing guests who shop with a reusable bag multiple opportunities every month to win $10,000.
In addition, Giant Eagle is giving away more than 100,000 reusable bags for free at its Cuyahoga County supermarket registers starting April 22.
“As a retailer that has been committed to giving back to the communities it serves for more than 90 years, Giant Eagle recognizes its role in providing future generations with a healthy planet,” the news release reads. “The company’s ambitious goal to eliminate single-use plastics throughout its operations is part of Giant Eagle’s larger strategic sustainability platform inclusive of achieving significant milestones related to waste, carbon emissions and sustainable products.”
Giant Eagle, based in O’Hara, Pa., recently completed the removal of single-use plastic bags from its 250-plus GetGo locations, preventing 27 million plastic bags annually from landfills, according to the release.
Cuyahoga County joins the Erie, Pa. region as the first two Giant Eagle communities where single-use plastic grocery bags will be removed from supermarkets. In the coming months, Giant Eagle plans to roll the initiative to its supermarkets across other regions.