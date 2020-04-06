Giant Eagle will restrict the number of guests who can enter a store at one time to up to 50 percent of occupancy allowable by fire code, inclusive of employees, and will shift to use every other register lane when possible.
The new maximum occupancy will be visibly posted near a building’s entrance and the company will have employees monitoring guest social distancing and providing guidance to guests when necessary, according to a news release.
“The safety and well-being of our team members and guests is and will continue to be our top priority,” company spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski said in the release. “As supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies remain in operation as essential community resources, we believe it’s vital to heighten our social distancing and sanitation procedures throughout the store.”
Giant Eagle has stores through the Cleveland and Columbus areas.