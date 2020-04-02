Giant Eagle will open from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, beginning April 3 for first responders – police officers, firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and other trained members of organizations connected with that type of work.
After the first hour, Giant Eagle and Market District stores will return to current operating hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Also, all Giant Eagle and Market District locations, including all in-store pharmacies, and all GetGo locations will be closed on April 12.
Supermarket locations will close on Saturday, April 11 at 9 p.m. as normal and reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 13 for seniors, those who are differently abled and those with compromised immune systems, and at 7 a.m. for all other guests. GetGo locations connected to supermarkets will follow a similar schedule, while all standalone GetGo locations will close at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 and re-open at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 13. Warehouse work and product deliveries will resume on Monday, April 13.
“Our team members have been working around the clock to provide a safe shopping environment for our guests and to ensure access to essential food, fuel and medicines, and we cannot thank them enough for their heroic efforts throughout this pandemic,” Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski said. “We thank our guests for helping us recognize our Team Members in this special way and encourage everyone in our communities to please keep these closures in mind as you plan your food, fuel and prescription needs next week.”