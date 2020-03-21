Giant Eagle, Inc. announced March 21 it is offering bonus pay to all employees in its Giant Eagle, Market District, Giant Eagle pharmacy and GetGo locations, as well as those working in its warehouses and delivering needed product to stores, according to a news release.
The bonus pay starts immediately and is retroactive March 15. May 2 is the scheduled end date, but it will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks based on the needs of the community, the release said.
“As a company, we must continue to find ways to support our incredibly dedicated team mem-bers,” Laura Shapira Karet, president and CEO of Giant Eagle, Inc., said in the release. “Across all our communities every day, they are working tirelessly to keep families safe, healthy and fed. We cannot thank them enough. They are our heroes.”