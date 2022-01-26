Giant Eagle will take over a cold-storage facility on Cochran Road in Solon.
According to a statement sent to the Cleveland Jewish News on Jan. 25 by Stacey L. Vaselaney, of SLV Public Relations, LLC, Giant Eagle plans to hire all of the current employees at the Lineage Logistics Services facility as it takes over operations.
Owned by Novi, Mich.-based company, the cold storage facility has 233 employees.
“Giant Eagle is excited to have officially taken over operations of the cold storage facility in Solon and to welcome all 200-plus facility workers to the Giant Eagle family,” the statement said. “For an extended period of time, Giant Eagle had been the prior operator’s primary customer. It made sense for Giant Eagle to transition operational oversight to ensure that we can deliver the type of employee experience our team members have come to expect and, in doing so, to ensure that the goods that flow through the facility make their way into our stores and into the homes of our guests.”
The statement also said that in addition to transitioning all of Lineage’s Solon employees to Giant Eagle team members, the supermarket company has “also negotiated a lease agreement with the current property owner.” According to Cuyahoga County records, Lineage bought the warehouse for $21 million in January 2021.
Angee Shaker, economic development director for Solon, told the CJN that the city was made aware of Lineage’s intention to pass operations to Giant Eagle in November 2021. She added that even though Lineage would effectively lay off all of their employees in the process, that it’s “great for Solon” that Giant Eagle has every intention to hire everyone back.
“So, no one loses their job,” she said. “This site is important to Solon. Cold storage is in high demand. We’re glad it’s being put to good use, and are thrilled all of these jobs will remain in tact and in Solon.”