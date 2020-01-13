Nina Freedlander Gibans will have a book release reception for her book of poems, “In the Garden of Old Age,” at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Judson Park, 2181 Ambleside Drive in Cleveland.
“In The Garden of Old Age” is a series of poems about memory, ideas and people, and spaces and inner thoughts. The poems are accompanied by photographs by Abby Star. Hosted in the community’s George Streeter Gallery, Gibans will also have a book signing and the photography will be displayed.
For more information, contact Jared Bendis at jared@atbosh.com or 216-288-6349.