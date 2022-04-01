An Ohio appeals court has unanimously upheld the verdict and awards by Lorain County Court of Common Pleas in the libel lawsuit filed by the owners of Gibson’s Bakery against Oberlin College stemming from an altercation at the store in 2016 and later charges of racism and racial profiling by the college and its students.
Oberlin College appealed the case in which the jury awarded the plaintiffs a total of $44 million in damages.
Judge John R. Miraldi reduced the damages, saying owner David Gibson should receive $14 million in compensatory and punitive damages, his father and family patriarch Allyn Gibson $6.5 million and their Oberlin business, Gibson’s Bakery, $4.5 million. Miraldi lowered the awards because the jury’s decision exceeded caps established by Ohio law.
The 9th District Court of Appeals in Akron upheld each of the decisions by Miraldi and the jury in the case which took nearly six weeks and was one of Lorain County’s longest civil trials.
Benjamin C. Sassé of Tucker Ellis LLP of Cleveland argued the appeal orally on behalf of Oberlin; Lee Plakas of Tzangas, Plakas, Mannos Ltd. of Akron and Jacqueline Bollas Caldwell of Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty Co., LPA, made oral arguments on behalf of the Gibsons.
Plakas told the Cleveland Jewish News March 31 the Gibsons will not attempt to appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court, unless Oberlin does.
Plakas called the 50-page decision, written by Judge Donna Carr “meticulous.”
“The Gibsons hopefully now have a pathway and a window to survive because from their perspective the animosity of the college and the students continues and the business of the Gibsons has been severely compromised since the verdict,” Plakas said. “Hopefully this unanimous court of appeals decision will send a message to the college that it’s time to face the responsibility for their conduct.”
In addition, he said, “In this country, truth should still matter and that’s what the court of appeals focused on.”
The case – which resulted in verdicts libel, intentional interference with business relationship, and intentional infliction of emotional distress – stemmed from a Nov. 16, 2016, shoplifting incident and physical altercation involving three Black students. Oberlin College students protested the bakery, put out a flyer saying the bakery engaged in racism and racial profiling, the student senate passed a resolution, and the college stopped doing business with the bakery for a more than two months.
The case centered around the involvement of the college in disseminating the flyer and resolution, particularly Meredith Raimondo, then vice president and dean.
Oberlin College released a statement March 31 on its website.
"Oberlin is obviously disappointed that the appeals court affirmed the judgment in its ruling earlier today," the statement reads. "We are reviewing the court’s opinion carefully as we evaluate our options and determine next steps.
"In the meantime, we recognize that the issues raised by this case have been challenging, not only for the parties involved in the lawsuit, but for the entire Oberlin community. We remain committed to strengthening the partnership between the college, the city of Oberlin and its residents, and the downtown business community. We will continue in that important work while remaining focused on our core educational mission."
This is a developing story.