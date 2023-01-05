As Jewish students at a Catholic school, three juniors at Gilmour Academy created a Jewish Heritage Club last year to share their faith and culture to others.
Now as seniors, Brennan Friedman, Eli Swirsky and Miles Greenwald have watched their club grow from their group chat to about 48 members in only its second year.
“It exceeded all three of our expectations of how much we’ve done and how many people are actually interested,” Brennan, 17, a resident of Twinsburg, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
He said that parents of his hockey teammates have approached his parents to share that their son is a member and give complements.
“That is really impactful to me,” Brennan, said. “Because it shows how many people are really taking away something from our club and it’s a really big part of our school community now, which I did not expect. If you asked me freshman year what I’d be doing right now, I honestly would not be expecting this, and I’m really proud of all three of us with what we’ve done for this club.”
Brennan asked Jeffrey Klein, a coach and science instructor at the upper school to be the adviser of the club due to their shared faith and he allowed the students to take the reins in running the club.
Klein told the CJN there are 48 students on the club roster and about nine of them are Jewish. He estimates that out of the 500 students in Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, about 5% to 10% are Jewish.
“(Brennan, Miles and Eli) have not only a passion for Jewish culture, but ... it’s a passion for sharing with their classmates,” Klein said, adding that the Judaic principles are similar to the Catholic principles taught in Gilmour’s required religion classes. “And they also wanted to just reach out and have friends. They’re really kids who care about each other and care about the community.”
The club meets every other week and engages in educational and service opportunities that have included a field trip to the Maltz Museum for International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a Holocaust seminar hosted on Zoom with Mark Cole from Cleveland State University, volunteering and donating proceeds from a holiday latke sale to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, and recently learning about Chanukah and how to play dreidel.
“For me, it’s not only inspired other students about our culture and religion, but it’s also inspired myself to show others important things that are going on in the world, especially with our religion,” Greenwald, 18, a resident of Cleveland Heights and member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, told the CJN. “And to show our traditions and what we do and how we are treated and how we should be treated in today’s world.”
The club also held a Passover seder with about 30 students and faculty, hosted Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland’s Horvitz YouthAbility, and is looking to connect with high school students at a Jewish day school in the near future.
“I feel a lot more connected with my own culture because obviously (at a) Catholic school, it’s hard to always feel connected with my roots,” Swirsky, 18, a resident of Solon, told the CJN. “But being a co-president of this club, it really is given me a sense of pride in being a young, independent Jewish male.”
As they prepare to graduate, they plan to pass the leadership onto underclassmen to continue the club so students can continue to learn about Jewish culture.
“A big thing for us is to make sure that once we’re gone, the club is still around because Jewish culture is a really important thing that I think – that we all think really – doesn’t get enough respect,” Swirsky said. “And especially, it’s good for other people to learn about different cultures.”