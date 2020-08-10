Alyssa Rothstein Giterman was named associate director of the Ohio region of ORT America.
Giterman comes to ORT from the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, where she served as development and corporate relations manager, responsible for engaging young professionals, writing grant proposals and developing corporate relationships. Previously, she worked at the Kent State Hillel and Montefiore Foundation, both in the development field.
She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from The Ohio State University in Columbus and a Master’s in Public Administration from Cleveland State University in Cleveland.
“I am excited to join the ORT America family in Cleveland, which has a great base of donors and engaging programming,” Giterman said in a news release. “I am eager to share my experience with the organization to help advance our cause.”
Greg Marcus, president of the Ohio region, “We are fortunate to have a professional like Alyssa join us and we look forward to working with her. We are confident she can help energize the Ohio region, solidifying Ohio’s role in the ORT community.”
Barbara Birch, president and CEO of ORT America, said in the release, “We are delighted to bring Alyssa on board during this time of transition.We feel that she will have a meaningful impact and expand ORT’s presence in Ohio.”
Giterman and her husband, Alex, reside in Ohio City.
Publisher’s note: Greg Marcus is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Board of Directors.