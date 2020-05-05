Eco Print Lab, a screen printing company in Columbus, has started a small business fundraising initiative in conjunction with Giving Tuesday May 5.
Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati area businesses can design a custom branded T-shirt, which will be showcased at Here4Good.com and where customers can purchase it for $20, plus shipping.
Ten dollars from each sale goes to the business, while Eco Print Lab handles everything associated with production, fulfillment and website, according to a news release. There are no costs for participating businesses.
“Buy a T-shirt, help your community. It’s that simple,” Marcus Kon, founder of Eco Print Lab, said in the release. “In times like this, we’re stronger together, and we’re always stronger when we’re supporting local.”
To join the campaign and create a T-shirt, businesses can visit here4good.com/pages/join and fill out a form.