Steven C. Glass was named CEO and president of Medical Mutual of Ohio, effective Aug. 1, Bob King, lead director of Medical Mutual’s board of directors, announced May 19.
He will succeed Rick Chiricosta, who will stay on through the end of 2022 to assist Glass with the transition.
Glass will also take a seat on Medical Mutual’s board of directors.
“I’m honored to have been selected as the next CEO and president of Medical Mutual,” Glass said in a news release. “I look forward to serving Medical Mutual’s employees, members and customers, building on the culture of strength, commitment and excellence Rick has built.”
Glass, a longtime Clevelander, joined the Cleveland Clinic in 2002 and was named CFO of the organization in 2005. In that role, he was responsible for the overall financial operations for the Cleveland Clinic and its subsidiaries worldwide. Prior to that, he was the vice president of finance for MedStar Health, a health care delivery system in the mid-Atlantic region.
“His emphasis on quality, integrity and innovation was abundantly clear during the interview process,” King said in the release. “That, coupled with his extensive background in health care and his knowledge and understanding of the Ohio market, led to the board’s decision. Medical Mutual’s employees, members and customers are in very capable hands.”
Chiricosta said in the release, “I couldn’t be more excited for our company. Steve brings with him a broad skill set and deep leadership qualities. He also brings a competitive spirit and collaborative nature – a very powerful combination that will serve Medical Mutual’s strategy for growth and priority on culture very well,”
Glass earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Towson University in Maryland and is a certified public accountant. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants, Healthcare Financial Management Association, Health Management Academy, and is the current chair of the board for the Ohio Hospital Association.
Glass and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Rocky River with their three children.