Global Cleveland held its annual meeting Dec. 8 at the Cuyahoga County Public Library’s Parma-Snow branch, where the organization celebrated its 2022 accomplishments and honored five local leaders.
The meeting reflected on the community’s response to global crises and advocation for immigrants in the workforce, among other initiatives.
Additionally, the five honorees included: Eric S. Gordon, CEO and superintendent at the Cleveland Metropolitan School District with the Global Community Builder Award; Dan Hanson, co-founder and president of the board of the Cleveland International Hall of Fame and creator of ClevelandPeople.com with the Media Partner Award; Alex Johnson, president emeritus of Cuyahoga Community College, and president and CEO of Alex Johnson and Associates with the Albert B. and Audrey G. Ratner Community Leader Award; Larisse Jem Mondok, annual funds communications coordinator at the Cuyahoga County Public Library with the Youth Leader Award; and Lilli Hooke, senior property accountant at Brookfield Properties with the Volunteer of the Year Award.
Festivities included a set by DJ Shake and breakfast.
Global Cleveland is a nonprofit organization dedicated to growing Northeast Ohio’s economy by welcoming and connecting international individuals to local opportunities and fostering a community for all, according to a news release.
For more information about Global Cleveland, visit globalcleveland.org or follow @GlobalCleveland on social media.