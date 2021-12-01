Global Cleveland, a nonprofit organization that attracts, welcomes and connects international newcomers with opportunities throughout Cuyahoga County, will hold its annual meeting Dec. 9 on Zoom.
The event, which is also in celebration of the organization’s 10th anniversary, will honor seven community leaders and organizations for the work they’ve done in support of the international community and Global Cleveland’s mission, according to Allison Retter, the organization’s director of development.
“It’s really exciting that this year marks our 10th anniversary,” Retter told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Not only will attendees expect to hear about our work in the community over this past year, but also sort of our evolution over the last 10 years. We will also honor community leaders that have been making a positive impact here in Cleveland on several different fronts. That is something we’re really looking forward to.”
Of the seven honorees, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland will be presented with the Global Community Builder award. Retter said the Jewish community, and specifically the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, played a large role in the organization’s founding in 2011. The Cleveland Foundation, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the Tamar and Milton Maltz Foundation and the Audrey and Albert Ratner Foundation all put funds together to start the organization, with a focus on the opportunities that lie in bringing in and helping immigrants of all races, colors and nationalities to Northeast Ohio.
“We really would not be here today without the support of the Jewish community and the Federation,” Retter said. “This has been such an important partnership for us, and they inspire our organization every day to build collaborative relationships and inclusive communities. So, we’re excited to be honoring the Federation. And it’s more meaningful for us to do it as we celebrate our 10th anniversary.”
Other honorees include Dr. Akram Boutros, president and CEO of the MetroHealth System who announced Nov. 29 he will retire Dec. 31, 2022, with the Albert B. and Audrey G. Ratner Community Leader Award; Cameron Fields, general assignment reporter at cleveland.com, with the Media Partners Award; Richey Piiparinen, director of urban theory and analytics at Cleveland State University, with the Mansfield Frazier City Builder Award; Melaak Rashid, director of development at Smart Development, with the Youth Leader Award; and Sergio Robles, assistant professor of instruction in marketing at Ohio University, and Tristan Wheeler, Cleveland Public Library project coordinator, with the Volunteer of the Year Award.
The early morning event will also include a DJ performance to open and close the show, a video that encompasses Global Cleveland’s recent accomplishments and guest speaker comments. A winner will also be announced live for a raffle in celebration of the 10th anniversary where the winner receives an eight-day trip for two to Italy.
“Ten years is a big milestone for us,” Retter said. “We’ve evolved a lot as an organization over the last 10 years. In some ways, we’re getting our footing now and evolving to meet the changing needs of the immigrant and international newcomer community in Cleveland. We’re excited about the next 10 years in how we’re going to evolve as an organization and continue to build these bridges and embrace the international newcomers that are going to be calling Cleveland home.”