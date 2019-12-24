General Motors Co., which has matched employees’ contributions to United Way dollar for dollar since 2013, is ending its dollar-for-dollar match to all United Way agencies.
In Cleveland, the end of the dollar-for-dollar match will represent a direct loss of about $70,000, said August A. “Augie” Napoli, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Cleveland. He said that may or may not translate into an overall loss when the workplace campaign ends in June. United Way’s annual campaign raised $28.8 million in the campaign that ended June 30.
“It’s a material loss of literally $70,000,” Napoli said. “But more to the point, you know there are a number of GM employees who contribute, not just here in Greater Cleveland, but all over the country, who enjoy a benefit of a one-for-one-match doubling their contribution to help people in need in their community. And they’ve lost that.”
Detroit-based GM owns a plant in Parma, the Parma Metal Center, which has about 1,000 employees, many of whom contribute to the annual workplace campaign, Napoli said.
Napoli was told about the decision about a week before United Way International made the announcement to affected chapters in a Nov. 21 conference call.
Unrelated to strike
The announcement came on the heels of the United Auto Workers’ 40-day strike – the longest at GM in 50 years – which cost the company an estimated $2 billion in profit. During the strike, United Way chapters in Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee and New York helped affected workers – who were paid $250 in strike pay a week. The strike ended Oct. 25.
Napoli said United Way of Greater Cleveland did not specifically reach out to affected striking workers, but that striking workers could have asked for and would have received aid from United Way if they sought it.
“We may have helped, but not directly,” Napoli said. “People in Northeast Ohio, if they have need and they’re affected by things going on in the environment reach out to us through 211, they also go to our agencies. So, we are not overtly aware of any influx of calls from GM employees.”
Napoli said he was told that competitive grants from GM will be available.
“We were informed we could apply for other support at the local level, which for us would maybe amount to about $10,000 more,” he said. “Certainly, we’d be grateful to have that, but it wouldn’t be filling, making us whole, or filling the gap of what we’re losing in employee match.”
The strike and United Way’s aid to workers had no bearing on GM’s decision to end the dollar-for-dollar match, said Terrence Rhadigan, executive director of communications operations and corporate giving for GM.
“The decision had been well before the strike,” said Rhadigan, adding GM decided to make a shift in its philanthropic strategy. “It was coincidental. It had nothing to do with the strike at all.”
Rhadigan said he expected United Way to help striking workers as part of its mission and that the Southeast Michigan chapter did so with transparency.
“It was mid-November that we started making the notifications, including to the Detroit chapter, on which I am a board member, by the way, of the Detroit Southeast Michigan United Way,” Rhadigan told the Cleveland Jewish News.
GM's philanthropic agenda
Rhadigan said GM began matching employees’ contributions to United Way in 2013. Prior to that time, United Way chapters were free to apply for grants.
“That’s basically what we’re reverting to that way of handling, and that relationship going forward,” Rhadigan said. “Our partnership with United Way dates back 50 years and is very strong.”
Rhadigan said GM’s philanthropic agenda includes STEM education, community development and education, as well as United Way’s provide a ride, which gives transportation to people in need of rides.
“We rather famously in 2011 donated the largest grant we’ve ever given to anyone – $27 million that we donated to the United Way of Southeast Michigan,” Rhadigan said. “It was a five-year commitment. So from (2011) to (2016) it was all targeted for education. It was specifically targeted for high school graduation rates, which in the city of Detroit and surrounding suburbs had really suffered. And it’s a really measurable way. And we saw dramatic increases in the high school graduation rates.
“So that’s the kind of thing we’re talking about,” Rhadigan said. “We’re talking about identifying a problem, coming up with an innovative way that would help resolve that problem, and then applying funding toward it that we can then measure. And that’s the kind of thing we’ll be working with chapters around the country on.”
Problematic for GM
Rhadigan said the match was problematic for the company.
“In some cases the match proved to be, it added a layer of complexity, and frankly, to a certain extent, uncertainty – not only for us but even more importantly for the United Way because you don’t know necessarily what the match is going to be or the amount is going to be until pretty late in the planning process.”
He said allocations could increase or decrease depending on the grant proposals made by each United Way chapter.
Rhadigan also said the end of the match will have benefits to United Way chapters.
“The end of the match takes away the uncertainty and then they redouble their efforts, come to us with innovative programs that help get after some of the vexing problems specifically around either education or community development in their town, and we’re all ears,” he said. “If it’s measurable and impactful, then that’s what we love. That’s what we do. We review these things and we fund the very good things at a higher level.”
Napoli said United Way of Greater Cleveland’s workplace campaign is running slightly ahead of where it stood at this date a year ago.
“Where you lose on one, you may make up on others,” he said. “But the final results are the final results and that doesn’t happen until June 30.”
In its 2019 fiscal year, United Way of Greater Cleveland’s annual campaign raised a total of $28.8 million toward the agency’s total income of $42.6 million. Other sources of income included $8.3 million in direct services to the community, $3.3 million in multi-year corporate and foundation gifts and $2.2 million in principal gifts. The agency expended $42.2 million with $33.2 million going toward community investments, $5 million toward marketing, engagement and fundraising, and $4 million in management and general expenditures.
Napoli spoke of the loss to GM employees as well.
“The ability to double their dollar to contribute to charity in their community, is an enormous benefit,” he said. “And it may not be as obvious to those of us who don’t live in poverty, but to those that do and working people that really want to make a difference, really, it’s a big benefit and it’s unfortunate that that’s gone away.”
At least two Jewish agencies receive funding from United Way of Greater Cleveland, the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood and Jewish Family Service Association of Pepper Pike. How that funding will impact them is unknown at this time.