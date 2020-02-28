If you are subscribed to Cleveland Jewish News email newsletters, you may have noticed you are not seeing them in your inbox anymore. Gmail may be marking them as spam.
Log into your Gmail account and click on the Spam folder in the left rail.
Open a Cleveland Jewish News email newsletter. Click “Report not spam.” The email will be moved to your inbox.
It may appear in your Promotions tab. You can click and drag messages from your Promotions tab to your Primary tab.
You may need to complete this process more than once for Gmail to learn that emails from the Cleveland Jewish News are not spam.
On the Gmail app:
Tap the three bars in the top left of the screen to display all your folders. Tap the Spam folder to open it.
Open your Cleveland Jewish News email newsletter and tap the three dots at the top right.
Tap “Not Spam.” The email will move to your inbox.
You may need to complete this process more than once for Gmail to learn that emails from the Cleveland Jewish News are not spam.
Need help? Call 216-454-8300.