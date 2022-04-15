Nancy Goffman returned in February to Menorah Park as a community liaison.
In her role, she will help families and their loved ones within their communities as they navigate the aging journey, according to a news release.
Goffman was previously an admissions coordinator for Montefiore, which affiliated with Menorah Park in June 2020. She was with Montefiore during the early 2000s until 2014. Prior to her new position with Menorah Park, Goffman had retired in 2021 from her role at Home Instead as a client care manager.
She learned of the opportunity at Menorah Park for a part-time role, where she could engage her passion and maintain life balance enjoying her time with her husband Ira, children and seven grandchildren, according to the release.
“When I returned to the affiliated Menorah Park community that includes Montefiore, I was happily surprised to see that so many of my coworkers (friends) were still there,” Goffman said in the release. “That was huge to me. They have so much compassion, dedication and pride in the care they provide for this organization and the residents. I too feel that same pride and commitment to excellence. I am super impressed with all the dedicated, hard-working healthcare professionals I work with every day. They are loyal, passionate and caring. I am overjoyed to join the team again in this role.”