A GOJO Industries Inc. employee at the Cuyahoga Falls plant may have COVID-19, according to a March 19 statement from the company.
GOJO is in the midst of hiring at its Cuyahoga Falls and Wooser plants as it ramps up round-the-clock 24/7 production for its PURELL-brand hand sanitizer and gel products.
“We learned today that a first-shift team member of our manufacturing operations at Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, may have the COVID-19 virus,” Samantha Williams, GOJO’s corporate communications senior director, said in a statement. “While not a confirmed case at this time, we are working to do everything we can to support this individual’s well-being and the well-being of our entire organization.”
Asked about potential contamination, Williams responded to the Cleveland Jewish News with the following statement on March 20:
“Our production is highly automated, the majority of human contact with the product is after it is in boxes. After the product is boxed, it sits for three days for quality control, as instructed by the FDA. According to the CDC, the virus does not live on plastic longer than 3 days and shorter on cardboard – there is little to no risk of contamination of the product.”
The company statement continued:
“We immediately took action to further protect the health of our team members at this location and are in touch with the other team members who worked this production line about additional preventative guidance and isolation measures. As an essential supplier to frontline health care workers, first responders, government facilities and critical infrastructure, we are accelerating our production efforts. Unlike companies making non-essential products, we do not have the ability to stop production, and in fact are ramping up our operations to meet the pressing need at this time, and have always understood that the possibility of one of our own being impacted by this virus was probable.
“While we have had proactive safety, cleaning and social distancing measures in place at GOJO since the beginning of the outbreak, we have implemented several enhanced procedures, further increasing safety, hygiene, security, social distancing and workplace cleaning protocols to keep our team members healthy,” the statement read. “As public health officials have made clear, we are all only as healthy as the community around us at work and at home. We all have a part to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and hand hygiene and surface cleaning are one part of the broader solution.
“We are all in this together, doing the best we can during an unprecedented time.”