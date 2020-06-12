GOJO, the Akron-based manufacturer of Purell hand sanitizer, is expanding into two Northeast Ohio facilities that will create at least 200 new jobs, according to a news release.
The manufacturer is opening facilities at 5700 Lee Road in Maple Heights and Navarre to meet the increased demand for sanitizing products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We believe the world will forever be changed by this pandemic and we see this translating to a sustained increase in awareness of the importance of safe and effective hygiene practices,” said GOJO President and CEO Carey Jaros in the release. “This will result in ongoing, heightened demand for our essential Purell skin care and surface solutions … Expanding our manufacturing infrastructure is one of the many ways we are responding as the market leader in these challenging times.”
The 325,000-square-foot Maple Heights facility will focus on producing Purell surface spray and will house around 100 of the new jobs. JobsOhio will assist GOJO on the expansion, but those plans have not yet been made public.
“GOJO is an Ohio-grown company whose products, including its PURELL® products are helping us combat the pandemic,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said at a press conference. “These new investments demonstrate the confidence GOJO has in Ohio’s talent, which is hard at work producing and distributing critical Purell products used worldwide.”