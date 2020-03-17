As it ramps up production of Purell hand sanitizer and products 24 hours a day, seven days a week, GOJO Industries, Inc., based in Akron, is hiring at its Cuyahoga Falls and Wooster campuses.
“We recommend anyone who is interested in applying for a job to visit GOJO.com or call Integrity Staffing for temporary assignments,” Samantha Williams, senior director of corporate communications wrote in a March 17 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
Both temporary and fulltime positions are being added, according to a March 17 statement by Zach Wemple, chief human resources officer.
Those interested in permanent full-time and part-time positions can learn about them at GOJO.com/careers.
Those interested in temporary positions are asked to contact one of two staffing agencies: Integrity Staffing at integritystaff.com or 330-929-3700 and Aerotek Staffing at 330-983-1075 or mrienstra@aerotek.com
Kelly Ward-Smith, GOJO public relations senior manager, said the company is not revealing how many people it intends to hire.
On March 13, Carey Jaros, president and CEO of GOJO, issued a statement regarding production.
“Over the last few days, GOJO Industries has experienced a dramatic increase in orders of PURELL products, above and beyond what we had experienced since late January,” she wrote. “After becoming aware of the developing situation in China last December, we immediately activated our demand surge preparedness team and began significantly increasing production at our two Ohio manufacturing facilities and a manufacturing facility in France.
“As part of our demand preparedness planning, we typically hold excess inventory and maintain the ability to increase production several times greater than typical demand,” she wrote. “Our manufacturing facilities are operating around the clock to produce many millions of bottles and refills – which amounts to many billions of uses – of PURELL products each day. We are continuing to work to increase our capacity even further to meet this dramatic expansion in demand.
Jaros said the company prioritizes healthcare facilities and first responders.
“I know many people are asking, ‘When will I see PURELL Hand Sanitizer on retail shelves again?” she stated. “We can tell you we are shipping PURELL products to retailers every single day. Consumers are buying out these products as soon as they hit shelves, which is amplifying the sense of shortage. Fortunately, many retailers are now beginning to limit how much product any one consumer can buy, and we strongly support this approach. We don’t sell product directly to consumers or set retail prices, but like many of you, we have seen and been upset by the price gouging around our products. This goes directly against our GOJO Value of Caring for Ourselves and Others, and we feel strongly that there is no place for it. We support all efforts to stop this practice.”