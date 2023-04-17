The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month GOJO Industries, the maker of Purell sanitizing products, may be sold.
The Akron-based family-owned company hired JP Morgan Chase to run an auction, the newspaper reported April 12.
While the process is in the early stage, the newspaper reported the sale could be worth $3 billion.
In a statement provided to the Cleveland Jewish News, GOJO strategic communications vice president Samantha Williams said: “Because of our many strengths, others have always been interested in buying the company – there is nothing new to report. We continue to be focused on our purpose of saving lives and making life better through well-being solutions.”
Goldie and Jerry Lippman, founded the company in 1946 when women who worked stateside during World War II couldn’t get their hands cleaned properly. With the help of a chemistry professor at Kent State University, Jerry Lippman created a solution that worked against difficult soils and was safe for skin.
“They really started the business to solve an important human problem,” Marcella Kanfer Rolnick, executive chair of GOJO, told the Cleveland Jewish News in 2022. “And today, we are still solving important human problems related to keeping people healthy and well.”
The Lippmans built a thriving business that started with an idea to solve a single problem, “get dirty hands clean” and grew into hundreds of products, dispensers and educational programs to improve well-being through hand hygiene and healthy skin.
Seventy-five years later, GOJO celebrated its longevity and service to the community under Kanfer Rolnick.
Joe Kanfer, Kanfer Rolnick’s father, was CEO from the mid-1970s to 2018 and is now venturer, while Kanfer Rolnick was named chief executive chair in 2018.