GOJO is offering several additional benefits, including a supply-chain bonus of an average of $1,000 for employees in manufacturing and distribution whose duties require work on-site and remote collaboration.
“All of us at GOJO are galvanized to help the world stay healthy during this global public health crisis,” said Marcella Kanfer Rolnick, GOJO executive chair, in a news release. “And, while we respond, to keeping ourselves safe and healthy. Now more than ever in our 74-year history, the call of our GOJO purpose – saving lives and making life better through well-being solutions – is challenging us to make and deliver as many of our products as humanly possible to those who need it most. I am proud of our deep collective sense of responsibility to care for our team members making it happen and to contribute to life-saving efforts in our local, national, and global communities.”
The company also established the Goldie Lippman GOJO Team Member Relief Fund with a $100,000 contribution. The new fund, named after co-founder Goldie Lippman, will be administered to provide financial support to employees faced with an acute need.
“Our co-founders, Goldie and Jerry Lippman, nurtured not only a culture of taking care of each other, but also of giving back to our hometown community,” Kanfer Rolnick said in the release. “We are compelled to do our part, especially in times of need like what we are experiencing now.”
GOJO President and CEO Carey Jaros, said in the release, “With every new challenge this pandemic brings, GOJO team members are doing what it takes – increasing production, developing new solutions and working hand in hand with our distributor partners and end-user customers to ensure our PURELL products get to the hospitals, first responders and critical infrastructure providers who are on the front lines. Our 2,500 GOJO team members are remarkable, and both Marcella and I are grateful for and humbled by their tireless effort to get these critical medical supplies to others.”