GOJO Plaza in downtown Akron is up for sale. However, GOJO Industries plans to stay at the location through a sale-leaseback arrangement made in August 2021, which guarantees GOJO will remain there for the foreseeable future, John Cavanaugh, GOJO CFO said in a statement. As part of this, they sold the property to a buyer and signed a 20-year lease agreement for 1 GOJO Plaza.
“GOJO Plaza is our world headquarters, and we have no plans to move our headquarters from GOJO Plaza,” Cavanaugh said in the statement. “We understand the buyer of GOJO Plaza may have listed the property more recently; however, this does not impact GOJO or our long-term lease of GOJO Plaza.”
Among products GOJO makes is Purell hand sanitizer.
The company, co-founded by Goldie and Jerry Lippman, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.