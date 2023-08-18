Holocaust survivor and Beachwood resident Erika Gold recently made a gift to Jewish National Fund-USA to help plant a grove of 2,000 trees in American Independence Park in Mata Israel.
The effort was done in memory of her two young cousins that were murdered in Auschwitz along with their mother, according to a news release. Gold grew up as an only child in Budapest, Hungary. When she was six years old, her cousin Laszlo Kovacs was born in 1939 and his younger brother, Joseph, was born in 1942.
“I always spent my summers with them,” Gold, a congregant of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, said in the release. “My aunt and uncle lived with my grandparents in a small town called Galanta that was close to the Czechoslovak border - but it was Hungary at that time. When my cousin (Laszlo) was born, I was very excited, because he was the first baby that I knew. I would sit next to his buggy for hours watching him sleep. I was very attached to him. Three years later, a younger brother was born … and of course he was very sweet, and I was very close to them. They were like siblings.”
In 1944, the Nazis marched into Hungary.
“And then, everything went very fast,” Gold said. “Because at that time they had the Final Solution, they had the gas chambers (and) crematoriums going 24 hours a day. What they had done in Poland in five years, they accomplished in Hungary in less than two months.”
By June that year, in 1944, Gold’s grandfather sent a message that he and those living with him would be taken away after they were forced out of their home by German soldiers. After the war, Gold found out her family had been taken to Auschwitz on cattle cars and those who couldn’t work - the elderly, the sick, women and children, including her cousins Laszlo and Joseph – were gassed and cremated within two hours of arriving to the camp.
As the last living person to know her cousins, Gold said in the release she doesn’t want their story to end with her. Her remaining cousins had already moved to America when they were born or hadn’t been born yet, according to the release.
“I realized since I’m over 90, it’s time to do something in order for their names, their existence - that people would know that they even lived,” she said in the release. “A short time, but they did live. ... I just want them to be remembered.”
Erika Gold was honored by the CJN as a member of the 2015 class of Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers. To read more about her, visit cjn.org/18dm.