Successes and hopes for the state of Israel were the leading topics at Israel Bonds’ Cleveland Women’s Division Sponsor’s Luncheon June 28 at a Shaker Heights residence.
Guest speaker Richard Goldberg, senior adviser of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies based in Washington, D.C., spoke about the first 75 years of Israel’s existence, the next 75 years in Israel, current threats to Israel and how investing in Israel Bonds contributes to the economic welfare of the state.
Goldberg said he often receives questions about the judicial reforms and civil unrest currently taking place in Israel. He referenced “chaos” Iranians are trying to cause via rocket attacks from the West Bank.
“There’s a lot of smoke in (Cleveland), and some people are putting masks on and some people are staying indoors, and it’s scary,” Goldberg began his analogy of the air qulaity due to the Canadian wildfires. “But when you look at the forecast, the smoke is going to clear and beyond those dark clouds, beyond the mist, is a silver lining, there is bright skies ahead.”
He said Iran thought it could use the “political chaos” in Israel – caused by “the most disgusting, vile rhetoric coming from Israeli politicians,” and the social tension among the state and its neighboring nations that has never been addressed – to start a “multi-front confrontation that would put Israel back on its heels.”
In the last year-and-a-half, Israel launched “the octopus strategy,” with the intent to stop dealing with threats from “the tentacles” – Syria, Lebanon, Hamas and Gaza – and start focusing “the head” by taking the fight inside Iran, Goldberg said.
“Iran has been looking for a way to get out of that intense pressure that’s putting the regime in Tehran back on its heels, and it thought it had a moment with civil unrest in Israel,” he said. “And what happened? The entire country came together as if it was not in complete upheaval, as if the social fabric of the country was not tearing itself apart.”
Israeli leaders put aside their differences to uphold the state and everyone did what they needed to do, he said.
“And now they’ve gone back to hating each other,” Goldberg said. “But it needs to be a moment of reflection that, even in that instability, even in that height of civil strife, there is a foundation so unique in Israeli democracy, in Israeli society, that ties the nation together at a fundamental place.”
He told attendees he was in Israel a few weeks ago to speak at the Herzliya Security Conference.
“Plenty of people were railing against the government, but you know what they were all focused on regardless of their political dynamics?” he posed. “They were all focused on the common good and collective security and what was going to make Israel stronger (while) facing the threats from Iran, continuing to build out the Israeli economy, and ensuring that the next generation knows an integrated Middle East – one that has Arab-Israeli peace.”
He detailed the initiatives in neighboring nations that pose threats against the wellbeing of Israel – such as the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) – as well as the brighter outlooks for nations such as Saudi Arabia if they find common ground with Israel.
Saudi Arabia wants to normalize with Israel and its desire to do so is driven by the Israeli economy, Goldberg said.
“Arabs have understood that at 75, Israel ain’t going nowhere except up, and they may not,” he said.
If Saudi Arabia wants to fulfill Vision 2030 outlined by Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, if it wants to digitize its economy, innovate and not be just a gas station or subject to an Arab Spring, if it wants to be an integrated Middle East with a life, future and income for all their people, it must normalize with Israel, Goldberg said.
“Saudi Arabia wants the startup nation (Israel) to help them become the startup kingdom,” Goldberg said. “Every time you (invest in) Israel Bonds, you are defeating the BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) movement. Every time you invest in Israel Bonds, you are ensuring that anybody who is concerned about civil strife, not sure what’s going to happen; you can remind them that no, the social fabric is very strong, the outlook is very bright.”