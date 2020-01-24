Michael Goldberg was named the inaugural executive director of the Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, according to a Jan. 21 news release.
“I am humbled to lead an institute that bears the name of Tinkham Veale II, an alumnus and business leader whose gifts to Case Western Reserve have helped transform the campus and supported student learning and faculty research,” Goldberg said in the release. “We are committed to making the Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship a place of such dynamism and innovation that those on and off campus see it as a beacon of creative and strategic opportunity.”
Goldberg spent the second half of 2019 as one of two faculty advisers for the institute – the other was Scott Shane, the A. Malachi Mixon III Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies – during the interim leadership of Northeast Ohio native and Silicon Valley investment banker Todd Schwarzinger.
Goldberg, who also grew up in the region, has taught entrepreneurship at the Weatherhead School of Management for the past decade, first as an adjunct faculty member and most recently as an associate professor. For the past 15 years, he served as managing partner of a venture capital firm that invests in Israeli medical device companies that have synergies with Northeast Ohio institutions involved in health care.
A graduate of Princeton University in Princeton, N.J., who majored in public and international affairs, Goldberg earned an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, as well as a master’s degree in international relations from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
“Michael’s international experience as a business leader and venture capitalist has made him an exceptionally effective and popular teacher over the past decade,” President Barbara R. Snyder said in the release. “We are delighted that he now will be applying his knowledge and networks to developing the Veale Institute into a national leader.”
Launched through support from the Veale Foundation, the institute will serve as Case Western Reserve’s preeminent hub for entrepreneurship – leading its own programming and activities while also working with individual schools and campus organizations. The institute also will serve as an entry point for those beyond the campus who want to learn more about the university’s initiatives, which include academic offerings and extracurricular activities as well as product and business development.
“The entrepreneurial activities that have evolved here are truly exceptional,” Provost Ben Vinson III said in the release. “The Veale Institute gives us an opportunity to build upon these many individual strengths to create a more vibrant and coordinated ecosystem that engages and inspires the entire campus.”