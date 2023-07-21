Alexandra Golden and Abigail Preiszig joined the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company as staff reporters and Danielle V. Zwick joined the company as an account executive.
Golden graduated from Kent State University in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism and a minor in criminology and justice.
She was most recently an intern at Ideastream Public Media. Previously, she was an intern at The Facts in Clute, Texas.
At KSU, she served as assigning/campus editor, managing editor and editor-in-chief of KentWired, the independent news site of The Kent Stater and TV2.
Golden, 22, is a Willowick resident and enjoys cats.
Preiszig was the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern at the CJPC last summer, and most recently was a freelance reporter for the company. She recently completed an internship with Great Lakes Publishing.
Preiszig, 23, graduated from Cleveland State University in May with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and minors in biology and digital content production. She also received the Communications Student of the Year for Journalism Award.
She was editor-in-chief and a multimedia journalist for the Clevelander Stater, and worked for the CSU Cauldron and CSU Vindicator..
Preiszig, who lives in Brooklyn, enjoys hiking, reading and cooking.
Zwick graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
She was in sales for Uttermost and started a personal blog called “haventstoppedeating” where she visited many Northeast Ohio restaurants and blogged about her dining experience.
She will call on local, regional and national businesses and organizations for advertising, sponsorship and marketing solutions for all CJPC products and services. Zwick, 27, lives in Gates Mills.