Zachary Goldstein is the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.
Goldstein will be a sophomore at the University of Denver in Colorado, where he is studying journalism. A Cleveland Heights resident, he is a contributing writer for the DU Clarion, the student newspaper.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Zach to the CJPC to provide him additional real-world experiences in a professional newsroom setting before he heads back to Denver to resume his studies,” Managing Editor Bob Jacob said. “We are grateful to our friends at the CJN Foundation for helping support this opportunity for him.”
Ronald J. Teplitzky, chair of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors, spoke about the internship.
“It’s important to provide funding for internships as that both helps the students from our community as well as the publishing company.
“At the heart of the foundation is the need to preserve, protect and keep our words alive for the Jewish community, now and in the future, through three specific goals.”
The foundation’s goals are: to preserve Jewish community history with The Samuel H. Miller Keeping Our Words Alive Digital Archive of the Cleveland Jewish News; to educate the community through community programs, events and subscription initiatives; and to build for the future by supporting the CJN internship program.
“Providing internships is one of the three components of the mission of the foundation,” Teplitzky said. “This is directly in line with providing educational and cultural resources to the Jewish communities served by the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company. The foundation’s mission is also to insure the Jewish community of Ohio continues to be informed, engaged and empowered by independent, local journalism. Funding this internship certainly is in line with that portion of our mission.”
Goldstein’s byline may be familiar to readers as he has reviewed movies for the Cleveland Jewish News in the past.
He is a graduate of University School in Hunting Valley, where he played soccer and basketball. He was in charge of USPN, the student-run sports broadcasting station and was involved in L’Chaim Society, a Jewish club, in high school.
The son of Heidi and Will Friedman of Cleveland Heights, he celebrated his bar mitzvah at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, and enjoys climbing and sports.