Cleveland business development and tech transfer firm Good Marketing Inc. has announced a partnership with Erie, Pa.-based plastic packing and product manufacturing The Plastek Group.
“With production facilities in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, and the UK, The Plastek Group offers a significant manufacturing advantage to businesses across the U.S. that are challenged by increased production and shipping costs and other supply chain concerns from traditional contract manufacturing partnerships in China,” Bruce Good, vice president of Good Marketing, said in a news release. “The timing couldn’t be any better to highlight Plastek’s production expertise and significant market advantages and efficiencies to establish and grow their presence in other categories and industries.”
Good Marketing will be facilitating Plastek’s launch into other markets that can benefit from Plastek’s unique manufacturing locations and supply chain efficiencies.
Plastek Group specializes in industrial design, product and package development, mold design and build, injection, injection blow and injection stretch blow molding as well as value added assembly and decorating, but is now focusing on expansion to other relevant markets, according to the release.
“We look forward to growing our business with Good Marketing and their access to many of the markets that are most relevant for our continued growth including juvenile products, consumer packaged goods, and others,” Donald Prischak, vice president of sale for the Plastek Group, said in the release. “We are fortunate to have domestic production facilities and others in the Western Hemisphere that offer a substantial opportunity for companies moving their production from China to ease supply chain constraints and establish sustainable costing structures.