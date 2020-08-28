In pre-recorded message played during an Aug. 28 media briefing, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish spoke about the foster care system.
"One of our most important efforts (is) taking care of children who end up in county custody," Budish said. "It’s our responsibility to keep our children safe and we’ve been doing that even as the pandemic raged and we were all in shut down mode."
Cuyahoga County currently has just under 3,000 children in its care and COVID-19 has made it more difficult to place foster children.
"Let’s face it, we’ve all been pretty hunkered down over the last month," Budish said. "If we’re reluctant to socialize with our neighbors or our relatives, it’s understandable that families might be hesitant to accept a new person into their home, but we need your help. Now is the time for you to open your hearts and homes."
He begged families to foster and adopt. Those interested can call 216-881-5775 or visit everychildneedsfamily.com.
"What you do will change a child's life and it'll change your life too," Budish said.
Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan said Cuyahoga County remains in orange Level 2 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
“Counties at risk level 2 are advised by the Ohio Department of Health to exercise a high degree of caution,” Allan said. “This continues to be good news, of course, and an indication that our county is still moving in the right direction.”
Allan said continued vigilance in following COVID-19 precautions is essential.
“We’ve seen counties move back and forth between red and orange,” Allan said. “So we have to continue to follow the playbook for prevention."
As of yesterday, Allan said 15,316 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Cuyahoga County, including the City of Cleveland; of those cases, 2,383 people have required hospitalization and 570 have died in the last six months.
Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett said Cuyahoga County saw 529 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths this week.
About 38% of the county's current cases are in the age group between 20 and 39.
"That has maintained pretty stable now for a month or two," Gullett said.
Out of over 18,500 COVID-19 tests run between Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth and University Hospitals last week, Gullett said 4.3% were positive.
“We are pleased that the positivity rate has remained low again," Gullett said.