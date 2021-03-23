Jordan Goodman of Solon was recently selected as a recipient of the Bouve College of Health Science 2021 Compass Award from Northeastern University in Boston.
The award recognizes nine seniors who during their time on campus have demonstrated a commitment to a core set of values: leadership, volunteerism, academic integrity and commitment to Northeastern.
The awards will be presented during the Compass Awards Ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. April 13. The ceremony will be hybrid and more details will be announced.
Goodman plans to graduate in May, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree rehabilitation sciences.
Goodman, who is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, is the daughter of Dr. Elisabeth and Ross Goodman.